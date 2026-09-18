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Pima County recovers nearly $9.7 million in federal funds after lawsuit against DHS

Pima County Attorney's Office
Megan Meier
Volunteer victim advocates serve an incredibly important role at the Pima County Attorney's Office. Right now, more are needed to continue a service that's been around for decades.
Pima County Attorney's Office
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TUCSON, AZ — Pima County has recovered nearly $9.7 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security following litigation in federal court.

The Pima County Attorney's Office joined attorneys from Denver and Chicago to file a lawsuit seeking reimbursement for funds awarded to Pima County through the Shelter and Services Program.

The Biden-era program provided temporary food, shelter, transportation and other services to migrants released from federal custody.

FEMA stopped processing the county's reimbursement requests under the Trump administration, even though the county had already provided and paid for the services — and after Congress had approved the funding.

A federal court ordered FEMA to stop withholding the funds and process the repayments. After months of delays, FEMA paid the county back in two lump sums — one on Aug. 26, 2026, and another on Sept. 8, totaling nearly $9.7 million.

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