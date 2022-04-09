Pima County Recorder thinks outside the box while campaigning for Biden 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has taken it upon herself to reach voters President Joe Biden normally couldn't.

Rather than work for President Biden's campaign team, she decided to pay herself $15 an hour, putting in 40 hours a week.

Her efforts have caught the attention of locals.

Data sourced through the Tohono O'Odham Tribal Nation Subdivisions Overlaid from the Census Bureau reveals Cázares-Kelly's campaigning contrasted greatly when compared to President Biden's own campaign.

Her campaigning had a significant increase in Native and Latino communities.

Cázares-Kelly admits she was scared to embark on the advocating journey.

She only had one paid employee, worrying she couldn't afford the worker.

When campaigning, money isn't always guaranteed. Cázares-Kelly make it work.

Comparing to Biden, the comparison is even starker - Cázares-Kelly's strength with Native and Latino voters stands in direct contrast to a lot of Biden/R ticket splitters in whiter parts of the Tucson metro. Considering that Biden got roughly the same vote share this instructive. pic.twitter.com/0Gv69lGIiw — Thorongil Army stands with Ukraine 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Thorongil16) April 8, 2022