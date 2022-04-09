Watch
Pima County Recorder thinks outside the box while campaigning for Biden 2024

Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 17:18:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has taken it upon herself to reach voters President Joe Biden normally couldn't.

Rather than work for President Biden's campaign team, she decided to pay herself $15 an hour, putting in 40 hours a week.

Her efforts have caught the attention of locals.

Data sourced through the Tohono O'Odham Tribal Nation Subdivisions Overlaid from the Census Bureau reveals Cázares-Kelly's campaigning contrasted greatly when compared to President Biden's own campaign.

Her campaigning had a significant increase in Native and Latino communities.

Cázares-Kelly admits she was scared to embark on the advocating journey.

She only had one paid employee, worrying she couldn't afford the worker.

When campaigning, money isn't always guaranteed. Cázares-Kelly make it work.

