Pima County Recorder thinks outside the box while campaigning for Biden 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has taken it upon herself to reach voters President Joe Biden normally couldn't.
Rather than work for President Biden's campaign team, she decided to pay herself $15 an hour, putting in 40 hours a week.
Her efforts have caught the attention of locals.
Data sourced through the Tohono O'Odham Tribal Nation Subdivisions Overlaid from the Census Bureau reveals Cázares-Kelly's campaigning contrasted greatly when compared to President Biden's own campaign.
Her campaigning had a significant increase in Native and Latino communities.
Cázares-Kelly admits she was scared to embark on the advocating journey.
She only had one paid employee, worrying she couldn't afford the worker.
When campaigning, money isn't always guaranteed. Cázares-Kelly make it work.
Comparing to Biden, the comparison is even starker - Cázares-Kelly's strength with Native and Latino voters stands in direct contrast to a lot of Biden/R ticket splitters in whiter parts of the Tucson metro. Considering that Biden got roughly the same vote share this instructive. pic.twitter.com/0Gv69lGIiw— Thorongil Army stands with Ukraine 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Thorongil16) April 8, 2022
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.