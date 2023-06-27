Pima County receives $20 million grant for West Valencia Road improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Department of Transportation has announced that Pima County will be the recipient of a $20 million grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Act.

The project aims to address several key aspects of transportation infrastructure, including the addition of travel lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes, and other transit enhancements to a 1.3-mile segment of West Valencia Road.

By expanding the roadway and improving traffic flow, the initiative seeks to enhance safety, provide better connectivity, and improve access to public transportation and amenities for residents and visitors.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair, Adelita S. Grijalva, expressed enthusiasm for the investment, emphasizing its potential to benefit the entire West Valencia Road corridor. Grijalva stated, "This investment in a historically underserved area will improve road safety and access to resources. There is more to gain from road improvement than adding lanes, which is why I fully support Pima County's commitment to Complete Streets."

The Complete Streets design concept prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists by incorporating sidewalks, lighting, protected bicycle lanes, and upgraded public transit stops with amenities like bus pullouts, benches, and shelters, the initiative aims to create a robust active transportation infrastructure.

