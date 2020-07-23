Pima County reaching out to areas with low participation in Census

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County officials plan to reach out to those in areas with low 2020 U.S. Census participation rates in order to get them to take part.

The county has sent out mailers with English and Spanish-language Census information on how to take part in the effort.

Each person counted represents about $3,000 in federal funding for the state. Census info is also used to determine Congressional representation and demographic information used for federal funding and infrastructure.

The mailer also includes pandemic safety guidelines, a cloth face mask and information about the coronavirus testing center opened at Kino Events Center.

“We are emphasizing the importance of responding to the Census in areas where the count so far is lagging,” said Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas, in a statement. “These areas also are hit hard by COVID-19, so this was an opportunity to provide virus information and face coverings to these underserved communities.”

Targeted areas include rural communities, and neighborhoods southwest and west of the Tucson area and portions of the city of South Tucson.