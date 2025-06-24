Pima County prepares for July 15 Primary with new single‑envelope ballot system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As voters prepare for the upcoming Special Primary Election on July 15, 2025, the Pima County Recorder’s Office is rolling out a streamlined single-envelope Ballot Affidavit Return system to speed up mail-in voting and improve efficiency.

What’s Changing?

One envelope, one step: The new system consolidates the affidavit and return functions into a single envelope, eliminating the old two-envelope process that slowed down mail-in ballot processing.

Faster counting: Signature verification and ballot processing can begin as soon as the envelope arrives — without separating envelopes — saving valuable time.

Less confusion, fewer errors: Eliminates “naked” ballots (those returned without affidavits), reduces paper use and costs and maintains voter privacy—no party affiliation is visible.

Proven model: Aligns Pima County with several Arizona counties that have already adopted single-envelope systems.

Why It Matters for July 15

Ballots for the CD‑7 Special Primary began mailing in early June, and voters can request ballots through July 7. Early voting and secure handling are crucial for timely results.

The new envelope system allows signature checks to start immediately, potentially offering quicker, more reliable tabulation in the lead-up to election day.

WATCH | More on early voting in the CD7 special primary:

Early voting begins for CD7 special primary election

Other Voting Options

For those less comfortable with mail:



Early in-person drop-off: Ballots can be dropped at any Early Voting Site during early voting (June 18–July 11).

Election Day Vote Centers: Vote Centers will be open on July 15 across Pima County. There are 58 centers for CD‑7 eligible voters.

24/7 drop boxes: Two secure drop boxes are available now, with more planned before the 2026 election cycle.

Security & Trust

Recorder Gabriella Cázares‑Kelly assures voters that the office works closely with USPS to ensure secure and professional handling of Official Election Mail. Tampering with ballots remains a federal offense.

“We are combining the return envelope and the ballot affidavit so there is only one envelope for a ballot return which is very exciting," she said. "It means that there’s going to be less voter confusion, less people putting their ballots in the wrong envelope, because there’s only one envelope.”

Stay Informed