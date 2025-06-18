TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early voting begins for CD7 special primary election Wednesday. There are three locations that are opening up:



Recorder's Main Office Early Voting Site 240 N Stone Ave Recorder's Country Club Office 6550 S Country Club Palo Verde High School - ATC Room 1302 S Avenida Vega

Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is the Pima County Recorder and says voters should expect their envelopes to look a little different this year.

“We are combining the return envelope and the ballot affidavit so there is only one envelope for a ballot return,” she says.

She explains this will hopefully ease up any confusion of which envelope people should return their completed ballot in.

Congressional District 7 covers most of Pima County, all of Santa Cruz County, and stretches into Cochise and Maricopa counties. It also runs along hundreds of miles of the Southern Border.

KGUN 9 Cameras near the ballot drop box

Here are some more important dates to know:



July 7 is the last day to request a ballot by mail.

You must mail back your early ballot by July 8.

July 11 is the last day to vote early in-person.

July 15 is Election Day.

Cazares-Kelly says Pima County prioritizes voter security.

“It is a metal ballot box that is bolted into the ground, they are under camera, they have fire retardant inside, the slot is only big enough for a ballot,” she says.

She also says if someone makes a mistake filling out their ballot and needs to request a new one, the first step to take is to destroy and shred the one with the mistake.

"They can destroy that ballot and request a new one or they can come in and vote in person either early or emergency voting or on Election Day,” Cazares-Kelly says.

She says the system would not allow for any duplicate votes to be counted. It's also a Class 5 Felony in Arizona to knowingly vote more than once.