TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early voting begins for CD7 special primary election Wednesday. There are three locations that are opening up:
- Recorder's Main Office Early Voting Site 240 N Stone Ave
- Recorder's Country Club Office 6550 S Country Club
- Palo Verde High School - ATC Room 1302 S Avenida Vega
Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is the Pima County Recorder and says voters should expect their envelopes to look a little different this year.
“We are combining the return envelope and the ballot affidavit so there is only one envelope for a ballot return,” she says.
She explains this will hopefully ease up any confusion of which envelope people should return their completed ballot in.
Congressional District 7 covers most of Pima County, all of Santa Cruz County, and stretches into Cochise and Maricopa counties. It also runs along hundreds of miles of the Southern Border.
Here are some more important dates to know:
- July 7 is the last day to request a ballot by mail.
- You must mail back your early ballot by July 8.
- July 11 is the last day to vote early in-person.
- July 15 is Election Day.
Cazares-Kelly says Pima County prioritizes voter security.
“It is a metal ballot box that is bolted into the ground, they are under camera, they have fire retardant inside, the slot is only big enough for a ballot,” she says.
She also says if someone makes a mistake filling out their ballot and needs to request a new one, the first step to take is to destroy and shred the one with the mistake.
"They can destroy that ballot and request a new one or they can come in and vote in person either early or emergency voting or on Election Day,” Cazares-Kelly says.
She says the system would not allow for any duplicate votes to be counted. It's also a Class 5 Felony in Arizona to knowingly vote more than once.
———
Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE