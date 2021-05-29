Pima County pools and splash pads to reopen May 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County pools and splash pads are set to reopen on May 29, coinciding with Memorial Day weekend.

It’s been almost two years since some folks have been able to cool down inside a Pima County splash pad or pool.

“It was a very interesting 635 days of closure. Really not knowing what was going to happen,” said Grant Bourguet.

Bourguet has been in the aquatics industry for 26 years, he says never imagined having to close down Pima County splash pads and pools.

“Getting back to a greater sense of normal is, I think, one of the greatest accomplishments that’s going on right now,” he told KGUN9.

He says the Brandi Fenton splash pads have been open since May 1.

“It’s a little bit busier on the weekends, not so much on the weekdays. Obviously, now that school is out we’re anticipating significant amount of people out at the actual splash pads.” he said.

For those with health and safety concerns, Bourget says splash pads usually don’t reach max capacity and are well sanitized.

“All of the Pima County splash pads are what are called double sanitized. There is not only chlorination, which kills COVID-19. There is also a UV sanitizer on our splash pads so it also kills everything in the water as well,” Bourguet added.

While he is excited to see more foot traffic coming into splash pads across Pima County, he is still encouraging everyone to be mindful during the ongoing pandemic.

Visit Pima County's website for all the details on its pools and splash pads.