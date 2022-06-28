Pima County opens heat relief station at Kino Service Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is offering heat relief services at Kino Service Center this week.
Visitors can rest in air conditioning and pick up free bottled water, sunscreen and COVID-19 care kits.
The location is 2797 E. Ajo Way and the hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center will operate through Thursday, Sept. 15.
Pima County to expand heat relief services.
