Pima County opens heat relief station at Kino Service Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is offering heat relief services at Kino Service Center this week.

Visitors can rest in air conditioning and pick up free bottled water, sunscreen and COVID-19 care kits.

The location is 2797 E. Ajo Way and the hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The center will operate through Thursday, Sept. 15.

Pima County to expand heat relief services.