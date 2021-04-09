Watch
Pima County offers at-home vaccinations

Posted at 7:52 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 22:52:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is offering at-home vaccinations for people whose health could be compromised if they're in a public setting.

So far 1,200 people have registered for the service.

County health workers go out in groups of two to homes and then administer the vaccine. The workers then stick around about a half an hour to monitor the vaccinated person before they leave.

Pima County says it's just another way to expand vaccines.

"It's extremely difficult...a big lift to get all these people vaccinated," said Kat Davis, with the Pima County Health Department. "In the vaccine pod we set up and can do 1,200 a day. But at home we have to go to each individual home and with workers it takes a lot more work."

You have to register and qualify to receive the at-home vaccination.

