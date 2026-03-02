Pima County offering free recreational swimming at its public pools this summer

Recreational swimming will be free at all of Pima County's aquatic facilities this summer.

According to a news release from Pima County, its Parks & Rec department is suspending its daily admission fees for open and lap swim sessions.

Fees for other programs, including swimming lessons, the Junior Lifeguard Program and the swim team program will stay the same.

The change is being made to "eliminate barriers to entry for low-income and underserved populations, which could increase participation in swimming and other aquatic activities," the news release said.

The fee suspension will go into effect immediately at the county's year-round pool, the Thad Terry Aquatic Center, 7770 N. Shannon Road. All other pools will adopt the change when they open on May 23.

Pima County Parks & Recreation manages nine pools and three splash pads.