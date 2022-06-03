Pima County names new Deputy Administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunnyside School District Superintendent Steve Holmes will be joining Pima County as the new Deputy County Administrator, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher announced on Friday, June 3.

"Mr. Holmes joins Pima County following 28 years of extraordinary service in public education and a very successful period as Superintendent of the Sunnyside Unified School District," Lesher wrote to the Board of Supervisors in a memorandum. "Leading more than 14,000 students and a workforce of 2,000 employees, Mr. Holmes has experience managing and transforming systems that are similar in many ways to those of Pima County,"

Holmes, a Sunnyside and University of Arizona alum, also has a master’s degree in Administration, Planning and Social Policy from Harvard. He was recognized as Superintendent of the Year for 2022 by the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

While in his previous role with the SUSD, Holmes's achievements included implementing an energy and water savings program, putting intp place new technology tools and student data systems and developing a staffing model that resulted in more dollars going directly into the classroom.

“Leaving Sunnyside has been a difficult decision. I have loved every day I spent in service to the students, parents, teachers, and staff of the wonderful Sunnyside community. However, I’m ready for new challenges and new opportunities in my career. I’m excited to join Pima County at the start of a new era for County government and leadership,” Holmes said.

Holmes begins his employment with Pima County on Monday, July 18 and will be paid an annual salary of $230,000. He will oversee administrative support departments including IT and Procurement, as well as Public Defense Services.

Lesher's memo naming Holmes to the new position also included a new organizational chart which will also take effect on July 18.