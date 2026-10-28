Pima County names new county administrator to replace retiring Jan Lesher

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has named a new county administrator to replace Jan Lesher, who announced her retirement earlier this year with her last day set for January.

Carmine DeBonis Jr. was unanimously voted 5-0 as Lesher's replacement at the board meeting.

DeBonis has worked with the county for 35 years and has most recently served as deputy county administrator since 2016. He won the job after a nationwide search that took months.

"The Board engaged in a full-blown search process for a county administrator, our most important employee, for the first time in almost 40 years. It speaks to the breadth of his many qualifications that Carmine DeBonis emerged from this process as our choice. Mr. DeBonis showed his extensive knowledge of the county's structure and operations while also laying out a powerful vision for all he wants to do for our constituents. He also committed to being a collaborative and inclusive leader who will encourage others to bring forth their own good ideas. I am proud and happy to work alongside Mr. DeBonis and am excited to see all he will accomplish in this role."

Up next for the board is to approve DeBonis's contract on November 10.

His first day as Administrator will be Jan. 8, 2027.

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