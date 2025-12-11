Pima County man sentenced for selling fruit-flavored cocaine

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Tuesday announced the sentencing of a Pima County man who marketed fruit-flavored cocaine on social media, while also issuing a statewide consumer alert about the emerging drug trend.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Jaden Alfredo Covarrubias was sentenced on Nov. 24 to 1.75 years in prison for soliciting another person to possess approximately 1.55 pounds of cocaine for sale.

Prosecutors say Covarrubias told an associate he had access to coconut, strawberry, and banana-flavored cocaine, and that he used platforms such as WhatsApp to offer illegal drug sales.

As part of the sentence, Covarrubias must also pay $4,500 to the State Anti-Racketeering Revolving Fund and $300 in investigative costs to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). The case was investigated by DPS and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Sabrina Lochner.

Alongside the sentencing announcement, Mayes issued a consumer alert warning the public about a growing trend in which drug dealers are selling cocaine in fruit-inspired flavors such as piña colada, strawberry, coconut, and banana. State officials say the products appear to be deliberately marketed to younger users and women.

The Attorney General’s Office warned that any illegal drug purchased online or on the street may contain fentanyl, which continues to drive overdose deaths statewide.

“We want everyone to stay safe and avoid the harms that come from using illegal drugs,” Mayes added.