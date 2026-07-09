Pima County man pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sells man pleaded guilty June 26 to one count of abusive sexual contact of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

Mario JB Juan, 39, admitted he knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a victim under the age of 12 in 2015, prosecutors said.

Juan was employed at the Head Start Program in Sells at the time, according to the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8 before a U.S. District Judge.

A conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and supervised release of five years up to life, prosecutors said.

The FBI's Tucson office investigated with the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, is prosecuting.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may also be a victim, is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.