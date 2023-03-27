Watch Now
Pima County Loop, trail closures through May

Greg Bradbury
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 17:04:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will be closing the following trailheads to the public for parking lot pavement work on varying weekdays through May:

Additionally, Pima County says Enchanted Hills Trailhead at 3280 W. 36th St. will be closed Tuesday, March 28 for filming purposes.

On the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, Pima County has closed the stretch between Twin Peaks Road and the Wade McLean Neighborhood Park until 2023 for pipeline installation.

