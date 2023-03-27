Pima County Loop, trail closures through May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will be closing the following trailheads to the public for parking lot pavement work on varying weekdays through May:



Camino del Cerro Trailhead

7341 W. El Camino Del Cerro Closed Tuesday - Wednesday, March 28 - 29

Painted Hills Trailhead

3590 W. Anklam Rd. Closed Tuesday - Thursday, April 11 - 13

Sarasota Trailhead

2737 S. Sarasota Blvd. Closed Monday - Tuesday, May 8 - 9



Additionally, Pima County says Enchanted Hills Trailhead at 3280 W. 36th St. will be closed Tuesday, March 28 for filming purposes.

On the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, Pima County has closed the stretch between Twin Peaks Road and the Wade McLean Neighborhood Park until 2023 for pipeline installation.