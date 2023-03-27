Pima County Loop, trail closures through May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will be closing the following trailheads to the public for parking lot pavement work on varying weekdays through May:
- Camino del Cerro Trailhead
- 7341 W. El Camino Del Cerro
- Closed Tuesday - Wednesday, March 28 - 29
- Painted Hills Trailhead
- 3590 W. Anklam Rd.
- Closed Tuesday - Thursday, April 11 - 13
- Sarasota Trailhead
- 2737 S. Sarasota Blvd.
- Closed Monday - Tuesday, May 8 - 9
Additionally, Pima County says Enchanted Hills Trailhead at 3280 W. 36th St. will be closed Tuesday, March 28 for filming purposes.
On the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, Pima County has closed the stretch between Twin Peaks Road and the Wade McLean Neighborhood Park until 2023 for pipeline installation.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.