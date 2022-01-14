Pima County libraries looking for donations for Afghan refugees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County libraries are accepting donations at 15 locations across Tucson and Oro Valley to help Afghan refugees.

In partnership with Pima County's Welcome to Amercia Team, Tucson Afghan Community is collection items until February 10th to help the refugees. They are looking for items like baby formula, baby clothes, pillow cases, bed sheets, non-perishable food, and hygiene products.

Here are the locations that have boxes available for drop-off:

