Pima County libraries look to further the conversation on Black literature and culture

Posted at 6:49 AM, May 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Public Library is bringing diversity through it's Kindred Team. The team works to reach, support and celebrate the Black community.

The Kindred Team is inviting the community to join Read Black. This monthly book club will further the conversation on black literature, history and culture.

Upcoming dates and titles:
Saturday, May 22 (Parable of the Sower)
Saturday, June 26 (round-robin style book share)
Saturday, July 24 (Thick)

All #ReadBlack events are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required.

