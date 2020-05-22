Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County libraries dropping fines

items.[0].image.alt
2 Pima County libraries reopen
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 15:53:54-04

Pima County Public Libraries have dropped their fines policy.

Those with overdue fines on their accounts will have their balances cleared July 1.

Going forward, overdue items will be automatically renewed up to four times.

Items with holds placed on them will not be eligible for auto-renewal.

Fees for collections, interlibrary loans and other services will remain on accounts.

Items that are overdue more than 30 days will be considered lost, and those who checked them out will be billed for them. Those who return the items will have the balance cleared and won't be charged overdue fines.

Those who have balances of over $50 for unreturned items will be referred to a collection agency and have a $10 fee tacked onto their balances.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.