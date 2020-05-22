Pima County libraries dropping fines

Pima County Public Libraries have dropped their fines policy.

Those with overdue fines on their accounts will have their balances cleared July 1.

Going forward, overdue items will be automatically renewed up to four times.

Items with holds placed on them will not be eligible for auto-renewal.

Fees for collections, interlibrary loans and other services will remain on accounts.

Items that are overdue more than 30 days will be considered lost, and those who checked them out will be billed for them. Those who return the items will have the balance cleared and won't be charged overdue fines.

Those who have balances of over $50 for unreturned items will be referred to a collection agency and have a $10 fee tacked onto their balances.