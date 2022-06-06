Pima County launches online portal to handle sewer problems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is offering a new way for residents to report sewer issues.

The online portal lets people notify the county about problems such as sewer odors or manhole infestations.

“At Wastewater, we are always looking for ways to improve,” said Joe Siva, a program manager at the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department’s Conveyance Division, in a statement. “We are modernizing and enhancing the way that we engage with our community to streamline communication between customers and first responders (field staff). This new site provides a direct connection between the online portal and our service request system, with an increased focus on automation to increase response time and communication to our emergency dispatch team and field staff."

Response times will vary depending on the severity of the issue and staffing.

Over the next year, the county will be adding email notifications and text message updates.

