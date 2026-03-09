Pima County launches interactive election-results system ahead of March 10 RTA Special Election

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County’s Elections Department announced Monday it will debut a new, interactive election-night reporting system during the March 10 Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Special Election, aimed at giving the public and press faster, more flexible access to results.

Developed by Tenex, the platform upgrades the county’s previous results-posting process while continuing to provide summary results in PDF and Excel formats. The system offers searchable and filterable results, customizable downloadable reports, a mobile-friendly interface optimized for desktop, tablet and smartphone use, and downloadable database files intended for campaigns, political parties, media organizations and others that run vote-tracking systems.

Links to the live results will be posted on the Elections Department’s results webpage and on pima.vote, the county’s year-round hub for Recorder and Elections information. The department said it will post the first batch of RTA Special Election results shortly after 8 p.m. on March 10; initial returns will include mail-in ballots that are ready for tabulation on election night. County staff have been counting ballots since Feb. 27 as the Recorder’s Office verified signatures and turned ballots over for tabulation.

The new reporting tool will also archive election results going forward; results from elections held before the RTA Special Election will remain available on the Elections Department website. In announcing the change, the department said the system supports its mission to ensure accessibility, accuracy and integrity of the electoral process by improving transparency while maintaining the security and safety of elections and staff.

Voters and media can access results on election night via the Pima County Elections results page or at pima.vote.