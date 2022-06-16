Pima County judge sentences woman to nine years for importing meth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker has sentenced Connie Sue Lorenzo-Molina, 30, of Slater, Mo. to nine years in prison.

Lorenzo-Molina received her sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to importation of methamphetamine.

Public Affairs Officer Esther Winne says the 30-year-old's sentence includes five years of supervision upon release.

Court documents reveal agents caught Lorenzo-Molina attempting to smuggle over 50 pounds of methamphetamine across the border entry point in Naco, Arizona in her car on Thursday, May 26.

While questioning her, authorities confirm she admitted to "prior involvement in drug smuggling."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley B. Culver, District of Arizona for Tucson handled the prosecution, while Homeland Securities Investigations (HSI) - Douglas, HSI Kansas City and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office worked together during the investigation.