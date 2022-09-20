Pima County judge could rule starting Tuesday regarding abortions in Arizona

A Pima County judge could release a ruling as early as Tuesday that would give legal clarity to abortion access in Arizona.

Last month, the judge heard arguments over lifting an injunction on a state territory-era abortion law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The law banned abortion in the state, except in the instance to save the mother’s life. The injunction stopping the ban was put into effect back in 1973.

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to lift the injunction, which would reinstate the territory-era law.

Planned Parenthood argued to keep the injunction in place.

If the injunction does stay in place, a new 15-week abortion ban signed earlier this year by Governor Doug Ducey would go into effect, as planned, on Saturday.

“The way that society functions is that we have rule of law that we can all understand and follow. That is how our society proceeds in an equitable fashion,” said Planned Parenthood of Arizona Medical Director Dr. Jill Gibson. “We are hopeful that the judge will be very clear in her ruling, and she will really spell out exactly what the law states.”

When asked for comment on the potential ruling Monday, The State Attorney General’s office provided ABC15 with the same statement it sent out after last month’s hearing:

“The Arizona Legislature has consistently re-affirmed our existing law prior to Roe v. Wade, most recently with legislation passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor earlier this year. We look forward to the court providing clarity and uniformity for all Arizonans."

The Pima County judge ruling in the case indicated that she could release a decision as early as September 20.