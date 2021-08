TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Jail inmate died Tuesday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 22-year-old Cruz Patino was found unresponsive in his cell at 6 a.m. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Patino was booked into jail July 30 and had been under detoxification protocols.