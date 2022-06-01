Watch
Pima County issues ground level air pollution advisory

Encourages locals to reduce carbon emissions
Pima County Department of Environmental Quality
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a ground level air pollution advisory.

DEQ officials released a statement on Twitter notifying the public.

They pointed out everyone contributes to ozone formation through carbon emission use.

The County is asking locals to drive less, avoid using gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment, use less electricity, and fuel up after 6 p.m.

