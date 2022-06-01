Pima County issues ground level air pollution advisory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a ground level air pollution advisory.
DEQ officials released a statement on Twitter notifying the public.
They pointed out everyone contributes to ozone formation through carbon emission use.
The County is asking locals to drive less, avoid using gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment, use less electricity, and fuel up after 6 p.m.
PDEQ is issuing another ground level ozone air pollution advisory today. We all contribute emissions that contribute to ozone formation & we can all do more to reduce them. Drive less, fuel up after 6:00 pm, avoid using gas-powered lawn & garden equipment, & use less electricity. pic.twitter.com/IjMkPmigtS— Pima County DEQ (@PimaDEQ) June 1, 2022
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.