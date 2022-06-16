Pima County issues advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution.

Department officials said Thursday particulate matter levels are expected to rise.

They are crediting this increase to the Contreras Fire southwest of Tucson.

The Department is cautioning locals to limit their time outside this afternoon to avoid exposure to anything harmful.

