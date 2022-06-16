Watch
Pima County issues advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution

Contreras Fire is contributing to quality
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 14:49:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution.

Department officials said Thursday particulate matter levels are expected to rise.

They are crediting this increase to the Contreras Fire southwest of Tucson.

The Department is cautioning locals to limit their time outside this afternoon to avoid exposure to anything harmful.

