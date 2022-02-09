Pima County hosts youth council career expo Feb. 9

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is hosting a youth council career expo Wednesday.
The expo will showcase careers in cybersecurity, construction technology, industry automation and medicine. The virtual event is between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
To register for the expo, click here.
Youth Council Career Expo | 2/9/22 | 1-3pm— Pima County School Superintendent's Office (@PimaSchoolSup) January 24, 2022
Register Here: https://t.co/yleplcOiZ4@pimaarizona @PimaJTED @thesuperteacher @pimatweets #pcss #bized pic.twitter.com/umaliehs34
