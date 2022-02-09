Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County hosts youth council career expo Feb. 9

items.[0].videoTitle
Pima County is hosting a youth council career expo Wednesday.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 00:18:27-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is hosting a youth council career expo Wednesday.

The expo will showcase careers in cybersecurity, construction technology, industry automation and medicine. The virtual event is between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

To register for the expo, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!