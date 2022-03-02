Pima County hosting resource fair this weekend at Freedom Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County’s Community & Workforce Development Department is hosting a resource fair on Saturday, March 5.

Event organizers say it is free, open to the public, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freedom Park, 5000 E 29th St..

The goal is to offer guidance on everything from job training and preschools, to utility and rental assistance.

"We will have something for everyone at the resource fair. Families are welcome," shared Jennifer Eckstrom, Pima County’s community and faith-based coordinator who is helping organize the event. "We know that COVID has created a lot of need in the community. We hope that by bringing all these community partners together that we are helping bridge a gap."

It also plans on featuring games for children, raffles and giveaways, as well as offering free COVID-19 vaccines and light snacks.

"The Pima County One-Stop is hosting this resource fair because sometimes the 8 to 5 work hours aren’t accessible for everyone," Eckstrom added. "By holding this event on the weekend, we are able to help more people."

Attendees are encouraged to follow COIVD-19 safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing whenever possible.

For more information, please visit Pima County's website.