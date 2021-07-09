Pima County hits 70% vaccination rate among adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County reached a significant milestone Thursday in the fight against COVID-19.
The county says 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
THANK YOU PIMA COUNTY!! You rolled up your sleeves and made it to 70% of those 18 and older vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/jLE8Q22NBl— Pima County Health (@pchd) July 8, 2021
The county cites data from the CDC, which reports that 61.7 percent of people over 18 are fully vaccinated.
"The science has become very clear – being vaccinated protects you from getting COVID," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "COVID is a serious illness. People can end up with the significant disease and even death. For those who are still unvaccinated, I want to reassure them that the vaccines are safe and we encourage them to seek vaccination."
The CDC dashboard also provided the following data:
- 92.9 percent of the Pima County population 65 and over have received at least one dose
- 67.5 percent of 12 and over have received at least one dose
- 58.4 percent of the overall population has received at least one dose (under 12 not yet eligible).