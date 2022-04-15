Pima County helps local businesses understand hiring people with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Workforce Investment Board is hosting a training for employers focused on hiring people with disabilities.

This Windmills program is open to business owners within the community.

The first session takes place Tuesday, April 19, with the second happening Thursday, April 28.

Arizona Rehabilitation Services Administration Southern Arizona program manager Mary Boegemann is leading these workshops.

Both are held virtually from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

"Windmills is a valuable training tool for any company implementing a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging program," Boegemann shared. "According to the CDC, 1 in 4 Americans have a disability. Therefore, it is important to learn how to focus on an individual's ability instead of their disability to include them into the workforce."

Boegemann was born with a disability and was previously a client of the Vocational Rehabilitation program.

"Since businesses are struggling with meeting their companies' staffing needs, the Windmills training will assist employers in learning about accommodations and how to use the support of the State of Arizona Vocational Rehabilitation program to ensure hiring a person with a disability results in a win-win situation," added Boegemann.

Anyone interested may sign up on the Pima County's Event Registration Form.