Pima County health seminar: Everything you need to know about monkeypox

Free and open to community
The virus was first detected in humans in the 1970s, and Pima County Health Department will be holding a public seminar to address questions.
Europe-Monkeypox
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 08, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is planning to host a seminar, answering all questions related to monkeypox.

County staff says a panel of experts are gathering at the Tucson Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

These officials plan on answering submitted questions and giving extra information they may feel is necessary.

Please visit the county's website to register for the event and submit any questions.

CDC Monkeypox Map

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, 7,510 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases are accounted for so far.

Of those, 102 were tracked in Arizona, ranking fourteenth in the nation.

New York and California rank the highest with 1,862 and 826 confirmed cases, respectively.

——-
