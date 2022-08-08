Pima County health seminar: Everything you need to know about monkeypox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is planning to host a seminar, answering all questions related to monkeypox.

County staff says a panel of experts are gathering at the Tucson Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

These officials plan on answering submitted questions and giving extra information they may feel is necessary.

Please visit the county's website to register for the event and submit any questions.

CDC Monkeypox Map

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, 7,510 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases are accounted for so far.

Of those, 102 were tracked in Arizona, ranking fourteenth in the nation.

New York and California rank the highest with 1,862 and 826 confirmed cases, respectively.

What is Monkeypox? And how does monkeypox spread? These are a few of the common questions about monkeypox that we’ve answered at https://t.co/jNbRwDmXsJ. pic.twitter.com/XooLJH5kvE — Pima County Health (@pchd) August 8, 2022