TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Free COVID tests you can use at home are a key part of President Biden’s response to the new omicron variant. But tests from that program probably won’t be available until some time next month.

Pima County residents can get the tests for free right now.

The Pima County Health Department has tests available for pick up. Distribution at Health Department headquarters has paused for the holidays but tests are still available at Pima County Public Libraries.

It’s best to call ahead to make sure the library branch you plan to visit has not run out of tests. Tests are one per person. You can’t get a big stack of tests all at once. If you plan to test others in your family, for example, they will need to come with you to get the test kits.

If you’re planning to test to be sure you’re not infected ahead of a holiday gathering, the chance of getting infected after you test means you don’t want to take the test too far in advance.

Dorelle Dushime coordinates the testing program for the Pima Health Department. She says, ““If I were to host the family on Christmas Day or the 24th I would definitely take the test on the 23rd if possible or the 22nd.”

The Pima County Health Department has other free testing options besides the take-home tests. You can learn more about the home kit and other options at pima.gov/covid19testing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

