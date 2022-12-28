Pima County Health Director Cullen named next Arizona Department of Health Services Director

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dr. Theresa Cullen joined Pima County as its Public Health Director in June 2020. She'll soon conclude a tenure, largely spent providing guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and move on to public service at the state level.

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Cullen would be joining her administration as the next Arizona Department of Health Services Director.

“These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Hobbs of her incoming Health and Human Services cabinet members.

Many in Pima County may look at Cullen's time as health director as synonymous with the pandemic. Guidance from her office provided the local road map for vaccinations, contact tracing, and more during the last two and a half years.

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher released the following statement Tuesday on appointment of Dr. Cullen as Arizona Department of Health Services Director:

“Dr. Thresa Cullen has been an outstanding leader and advocate for public health during her tenure as Pima County’s Health Director. I have asked Dr. Francisco Garcia to serve as the Interim Director of the Health Department while we begin a national search for a permanent Director. I congratulate Dr. Cullen and wish her the very best in her new position.”

Garcia currently serves as Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer.

Excited to announce several of the dedicated professionals who will run Arizona’s health and human services state agencies and help build an Arizona for everyone. pic.twitter.com/0V0AxAEwSt — Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) December 27, 2022