Pima County Health Department shares thoughts on new SNAP Proposal

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, helps thousands of families in Pima County access food every month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has introduced proposed changes to the rules retailers must follow to accept SNAP. Right now, stores are required to stock at least 12 staple food items, three options each in dairy, protein, grains, and produce.

The USDA wants to increase that number, more than doubling the required variety of foods. In a press release, they explain the goal is to reduce fraud, expand access to healthier options, and clarify stocking rules for retailers and inspectors. The changes also aim to eliminate loopholes that currently allow some snack foods to count as staples.

While the proposal focuses on improving nutrition and transparency, some local health officials are concerned it may place too much pressure on small businesses.

Jennifer Chancay with the Pima County Health Department says she worries about the added workload for local retailers.

“What it costs them in time or maybe their staff time to be able to manage having the quantity of foods, the types of foods that they need. Might make it too difficult to manage the program for them, and they may choose not to participate,” Chancay says.

With nearly 266,000 retailers nationwide redeeming $96 billion in SNAP benefits each year, the USDA says the program must operate with integrity and protect taxpayer dollars. The proposed rule is part of a broader effort to reorient SNAP toward better nutrition and reduce the risk of chronic disease among low-income families.

The USDA has already approved pilot programs in 12 states allowing them to restrict certain unhealthy foods from being purchased with SNAP dollars.

For now, these changes are not final. The USDA is accepting public comments before making a decision, and the deadline to submit feedback is November 24.

