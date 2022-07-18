Pima County Health Department offers community-based grants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima county health department is encouraging community and faith-based groups to apply for more than $1.1 million in grants.

The money is part of a new Fuerza (Strength) in Community Initiative. More than a dozen grants are available with awards ranging from $75,000 to $100,000.

Applications opened on July 16 for funding. The deadline to apply is Aug. 11.

"The COVID-19 pandemic put our community in Pima County to the test," Eddie Diaz said, in a statement.

Diaz is the Health Disparities Program Manager for the Health Department.

"The purpose of this grant is to address the root causes that led to certain groups and areas having a much harder time than others during the initial phases of the pandemic," he said.

Registered 501(c)(3) non-profits, local government entities, school districts and fire districts are all welcome to apply.

"Together, we’ve learned many hard lessons since early 2020, including the importance of collaborating to strengthen support systems across the county, especially for people who, through no fault of their own, do not have access to the same resources or opportunities,” Diaz said.

Organizations that received the most-recent mini-grants from the Health Department are not eligible to apply.

