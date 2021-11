TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is getting a $6.8 million grant to help support schools grades K through 12th.

This money is focused on both slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases and providing behavioral health services to help with the emotional well-being of those impacted.

"This grant will help students and their families get much-needed support so they can stay engaged with school.” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department director

This grant runs through May 2022.