Pima County Health: 1B qualifiers older than 75 can register for vaccination at TCC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is adjusting restrictions on who can register for vaccines at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Those who qualify for For Group 1B vaccine registration, including those above age 75, can now register for appointments at TCC.

Previously, people who were 75 years and older needed to register for appointments at Banner sites or Tucson Medical Center.

TCC services had been limited to protective services and education fields. Pima County Health is also considering opening up the UArizona vaccination site for 1B qualfiers age 75 and up. The site is currently restricted to educators.

For registration information, visit this site.