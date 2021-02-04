Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Health: 1B qualifiers older than 75 can register for vaccination at TCC

The Pima County Health Department is adjusting restrictions on who can register for vaccines at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Photo via Pima County Health Department.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-04 14:39:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is adjusting restrictions on who can register for vaccines at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Those who qualify for For Group 1B vaccine registration, including those above age 75, can now register for appointments at TCC.

Previously, people who were 75 years and older needed to register for appointments at Banner sites or Tucson Medical Center.

TCC services had been limited to protective services and education fields. Pima County Health is also considering opening up the UArizona vaccination site for 1B qualfiers age 75 and up. The site is currently restricted to educators.

For registration information, visit this site.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.