Pima County GOP headquarters vandalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Republican headquarters was vandalized.

According to the organization, the event was related to Wednesday's deadly protest in Washington, D.C.

The vandalized building is located at 1740 E. Fort Lowell Road.

“In Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, Americans arrived in peaceful protest for their voices to be heard and their ballots to be counted. Many people believe their freedom is at risk and they are shackled in the land of liberty. The disappointment and anger of failed leadership and destroyed trust from years of bickering and partisanship ploys bubbled up in a blinded rage which led to violence in our Capital. Last night the lawlessness arrived in Tucson as thugs vandalized the Pima County GOP Headquarters. The people of Tucson will not stand for violence and lawlessness," Shelley Kais said in a statement. “We offer condolences to the family of Ashli Babbitt and those injured in the hallowed halls of our Republic. And today we ask prayers for our country, wisdom for our leaders, peace in our communities, and justice for our citizens.”

Tucson police are investigating the incident.

"We did respond to take a report if vandalism at the location on Ft. Lowell Rd," Tucson police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said via email. "We do not have anyone in custody and no suspects at this time. A report was taken and cleared as a criminal damage call. No motivation is known at this time."