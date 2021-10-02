Pima County finds jobs for hundreds through training program, One-stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County’s One-stop system has helped hundreds of locals find employment. It’s hosting an upcoming painter training that'll make participants more competitive in the construction industry.

“We do everything that we can to make somebody certified and qualified to work on their first day of work,” said Daniel Howe, One-stop coordinator.

Daniel Howe has worked with Pima County for six years as a One-stop coordinator.

“I just came through as a client was very passionate about what they did,” Howe said.

He says the training program helped him find work after spending years in prison. Now, he wants to help others do the same.

“And then it drove me to want to give back to the community in the way that we do," Howe said. "And this is just an additional resource to Pima County.”

One-stop is Pima County’s employment training system. It’s open to any Arizonan who needs help finding work or sharpening their skill set.

“We pay for anything from $3000 in training to $500 in tools and clothing vouchers," Howe said. "We also do on the job training where we pay half salary for some individuals for so many months and that’s an incentive for employers to take individuals with zero skill sets on the job and train them.”

One stop trains in five sectors: construction, aerospace, logistics, manufacturing, and health care. The county partners with employers in these sectors to help trainees find jobs.

“I wanted the training and just all the knowledge that came with it,” said John Lowther, a One-stop training participant.

Lowther went into construction straight from high school. He worked in the industry for 30 years before taking a One-stop painter training in July.

“I didn’t want to be the guy just getting off the couch with a brush, I wanted to bring something to the table,” Lowther said.

One-stop partners with Sherwin-Williams to provide free painter training four times a year. It’s a five-day program with around 15 to 20 participants. Trainees walk away with $2,000 worth of tools, an Environmental Protection Agency certification, and the confidence to head into job interviews.

“It definitely opens up new doors," Lowther said. "With the tools provided and the training provided, you can go straight to work.”

The next training starts November 15. If you want to sign up, contact Daniel Howe at daniel.howe@pima.gov.

----

