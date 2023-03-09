Pima County Fair kicks off preparations with hiring event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is making its return to Southern Arizona next month. The week and a half full of music, food, games and entertainment will run from April 20th to April 30th.
Applications are now open for a wide variety of positions on the fairgrounds. A majority of the positions available are temporary work, including:
- Accountant Office Assistant
- Ticket Sellers/Takers
- Bartenders
- Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping
- Food Services
- Guest Services
- Parking
- Security
- Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers
Event organizers are also looking for a full-time Bookkeeper.
For applications, you can visit this link.
There will also be an in-person hiring event Saturday, March 11th. The job fair will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The hiring event will take place in Thurber Hall, located on the Pima County Fairgrounds.
Applicants will be required to present an acceptable form of identification and pass a background check.
----
