Pima County Fair kicks off preparations with hiring event

Applications are now open for the week-long celebration
Megan Meier
It's been 11 days of rides, games, food and so much more.
Posted at 5:16 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 07:16:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is making its return to Southern Arizona next month. The week and a half full of music, food, games and entertainment will run from April 20th to April 30th.

Applications are now open for a wide variety of positions on the fairgrounds. A majority of the positions available are temporary work, including:

  • Accountant Office Assistant
  • Ticket Sellers/Takers
  • Bartenders
  • Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping
  • Food Services
  • Guest Services
  • Parking
  • Security
  • Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers

Event organizers are also looking for a full-time Bookkeeper.

For applications, you can visit this link.

There will also be an in-person hiring event Saturday, March 11th. The job fair will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The hiring event will take place in Thurber Hall, located on the Pima County Fairgrounds.

Applicants will be required to present an acceptable form of identification and pass a background check.
