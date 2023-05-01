Watch Now
Pima County Fair ends, fair-goers leave valuable items

Posted at 3:18 PM, May 01, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You may have had such a fun evening at the Pima County Fair—eating decadent foods, flying through the air, petting your favorite farm animals—that you may have left without double checking to make sure you had all your belongings.

If you think you left phones, keys, glasses or even a stroller at the fairgrounds some time over the past ten days, Pima County Fair officials say you can email office@pimacountyfair.com to reclaim your missing items.

And if you're already missing it, the Pima County Fair 2024 dates are already set for April 18 - 28 of next year.

