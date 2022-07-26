Pima County early voting deadline: Mail ballots by Tuesday, July 26

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County voters planning to mail in their ballots for the Thursday, August 2 primary have only a couple hours remaining to get their envelopes to a Post Office or mail carrier.

Tuesday, July 26 is the final day to send in early ballots by mail using the postage-paid yellow envelope.

For those who miss the deadline or would prefer hand-delivering their ballots, Pima County Early Voting Locations are accepting ballots through election day:

On Election Day, Tuesday, August 2, voters can also hand deliver their early ballots at any Pima County Vote Center.

All ballots must are due at the Pima County Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. on election day.

