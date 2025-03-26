Pima County drops charges 'without prejudice' in Marana toddler shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials have dropped charges against a 19-year-old Jeremiah Vaughn in connection with a March 3 shooting that left his 2-year-old half-brother injured.

Documents obtained by KGUN 9 reveal that the toddler was shot in the hand after Vaughn allegedly left a gun at the end of his bed. Vaughn admitted to sleeping with the firearm under his pillow and then placing it at the foot of the bed when he woke up. The child gained access to the gun and accidentally discharged it.

Deputies responded to the shooting call around 6:30 p.m. on March 3, finding the child with a gunshot wound. Vaughn was initially arrested, but the Pima County Attorney's Office (PCAO) has since dropped the charges.

The charges were "dismissed without prejudice." This means a case is dismissed, but the plaintiff (or prosecutor) can potentially refile the same case later.

KGUN 9 will have more updates as they become available.

