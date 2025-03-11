2-year-old shot after gun left unsecured on Northwest side

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.)

According to documents obtained by KGUN 9, the child was shot in the hand after the child's half-brother left a gun at the end of his bed.

The half-brother admitted to sleeping with the gun under his pillow, and then placed it at the end of the bed when he woke up.

——————

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 2-year-old was transported to a local hospital after discharging a gun at a home on Tucson's northwest side.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the call of a shooting at 6:30 p.m. on March 3.

Deputies discovered a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old Jeremiah Vaughn had allegedly left a firearm within the child's reach, the news release said, leading to the child gaining access to the gun and inadvertently discharging it.

Vaughn was arrested. The Department of Child Safety was contacted and is involved in the investigation, the news release said.

