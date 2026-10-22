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Pima County deputy involved in two-vehicle crash; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported.
Pima Co. sheriff's deputy fails to yield and crashes
Posted

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — A Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCSD, the crash was reported just before 4 p.m. near Brosius Avenue and East Milton Road.

Officials said the deputy failed to yield and struck the driver’s side door of another vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said the deputy had been responding to a call before the crash.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the deputy was cited in connection with the crash.

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