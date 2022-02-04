Pima County Constable quits over evictions, ethical concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Constable says she's done after three years working in the 8th precinct.

Kristen Randall's job involves serving evictions and other paperwork in midtown. Now with a year left in her term she's decided to resign because of ethical concerns.

"There's been investigations inside of the office for different kinds of behavior that might not be considered ethical," Randall said.

In Randall's Jan. 31 resignation letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors she wrote:

"A constable has a duty to do everything they can to serve the people of their precinct in a way that is legal, ethical and unbiased, but I also believe – in a way that is compassionate, nimble, determined and just. When a force for good can so easily be a force of pain and destruction, we should examine how this archaic position can better fit the needs of a changing community."



"In my own history I've been homeless I was a single mom and I worked up from nothing, so this is really personal to me."



Kristen Randall, Pima County Constable

Randall told KGUN 9 the hardest part of her job has been evicting people, trying to help them find a new home, and struggling to find the resources to support them.

"The affordable housing issues extend from mobile homes to apartments to single-family homes that people want to go and buy," Randall said. "This is something that needs to be addressed at every level of government."

We reached out to Pima County Board of Supervisors chair Sharon Bronson by phone. Here's what she had to say:

"The people of Pima County would be better off if they let the sheriff's department work evictions instead of constables because it would save the public money and there would be more accountability." Sharon Bronson, Pima County Board of Supervisors chair

Bronson told us someone will be appointed to fill Randall's position within a month. The permanent replacement will need to run in the next election and win the seat.

Meanwhile, Randall says she will continue to do what she can to help others in her new endeavors. Her last day is Feb. 13.

"We have elderly folks and disabled folks who we are just unable to find housing for," Randall said. "More and more we are seeing people go from eviction to the street."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

