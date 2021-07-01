Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County constable has been suspended for nearly 6 months

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 16:18:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Constable Oscar Vasquez has been suspended for nearly six months for allegedly refusing to serve an eviction while waiting for the tenant to find another housing option. Vasquez serves eviction papers and other legal summons in Justice Precinct 4.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that the state ethics board that oversees constables’ performance asked Vasquez to resign from his position while asking the county Board of Supervisors to suspend him 180 days without pay. The Star reported that supervisors voted 3-2 last week to suspend Vasquez.

In response to the complaint, Vasquez said he has “never nor will not put an evicted Pima County resident in a worse situation by making them homeless due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and housing crisis."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!