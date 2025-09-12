Pima County clinics to provide COVID shots for most who want one

The Pima County Health Department has issued an order, allowing county health clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for most people who want one.

According to a news release from the Pima County Health Department, the order aligns with an executive order from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, that said medical providers should provide the vaccine in accordance with nationally recognized professional clinical guidance that ensures the broadest possible access.

Patients who want the vaccine will be evaluated at county clinics or via a tele-evaluation under the same clinical guidance, Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said.

Due to limited amounts, Cullen advised patients to contact their medical providers or area pharmacy clinics for vaccinations.

Additional vaccine supplies are expected soon, the news release said.

Patients can visit https://www.pima.gov/3531/Clinic-Hours to view county clinic hours.

The Health Department also is planning vaccination clinics in October that will provide flu shots, in addition to COVID vaccinations.