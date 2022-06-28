Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County, City of Tucson Job Fair coming up Thursday, July 14

Trying to fill over 180 jobs
Job Fair
Gerry Loew
The Kino Veteran's Job Fair, held at the new Kino Events Center, adjacent to the north stadium at Kino Sports Complex.
Job Fair
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 14:23:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County, along with the City of Tucson, is planning to host a job fair on Thursday, July 14.

City staff says the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, free and open to the public.

The following departments plan on attending:

  • Regional Wastewater Reclamation
  • Regional Flood Control District
  • Development Services
  • Fleet Services
  • Transportation
  • Courts
  • Recorder
  • Elections
  • Community Workforce and Development
  • Health
  • Finance
  • Environmental Quality
  • Facilities Management
  • Kino Sports Complex
  • Natural Resources with Parks and Recreation

According to the City, qualifying applicants must be at least 18 years old, except for summer youth or youth worker programs.

There are over 180 jobs listed on the City's website. Online applications are also available for those who can't attend the event.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰