TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County, along with the City of Tucson, is planning to host a job fair on Thursday, July 14.

City staff says the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, free and open to the public.

The following departments plan on attending:



Regional Wastewater Reclamation

Regional Flood Control District

Development Services

Fleet Services

Transportation

Courts

Recorder

Elections

Community Workforce and Development

Health

Finance

Environmental Quality

Facilities Management

Kino Sports Complex

Natural Resources with Parks and Recreation



According to the City, qualifying applicants must be at least 18 years old, except for summer youth or youth worker programs.

There are over 180 jobs listed on the City's website. Online applications are also available for those who can't attend the event.

❗JOB FAIR ALERT❗Pima County and the City of Tucson are hosting a public service career fair on July 14 at the Kino Event Center! HR, hiring managers, & department staff will be on-site. To see our current job opportunities, visit https://t.co/P2sEP50Uco. pic.twitter.com/80Y8zbSq1x — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) June 28, 2022