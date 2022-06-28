TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County, along with the City of Tucson, is planning to host a job fair on Thursday, July 14.
City staff says the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, free and open to the public.
The following departments plan on attending:
- Regional Wastewater Reclamation
- Regional Flood Control District
- Development Services
- Fleet Services
- Transportation
- Courts
- Recorder
- Elections
- Community Workforce and Development
- Health
- Finance
- Environmental Quality
- Facilities Management
- Kino Sports Complex
- Natural Resources with Parks and Recreation
According to the City, qualifying applicants must be at least 18 years old, except for summer youth or youth worker programs.
There are over 180 jobs listed on the City's website. Online applications are also available for those who can't attend the event.
