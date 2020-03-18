Pima County child dies after flu infection

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Pima County child died of complications related to the flu virus.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the elementary school-aged child became sick and died in late February.

The child was infected with the H1N1 influenza strain.

We pay very close attention to pediatric flu deaths," Pima County Health Director Bob England said in a statement. "The focus as of late is of course on COVID-19 but this is a somber reminder that other respiratory illnesses cause sad incomes like this every year."

Pima County Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for everyone six months old and up.