Pima County celebrates the opening of their released-inmate transition center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is ramping up its transition services, trying to prevent one arrest from becoming more.

The goal is to help people released from jail get back on their feet—a practice more important than ever, as officials say the jail population has grown and is nearing 2,000.

“I am proud of the county’s effort to continue finding solutions for complex problems," County Supervisor Rex Scott said.

The program started in June and has already assisted over 100 people.

Manager Doyle Morrison says the early returns are promising.

“Everybody who comes through, even those who are not ready to accept full supportive services, leave with some resource, or our card to say 'when you’re ready, I’m here',” Morrison said.

After a person is released from the jail, each individual’s needs are evaluated by 'navigators" like Catalina Navarro.

“I have been clean for 26 years. I had an addiction to opiates," Navarro said.

Navigators have often gone through many of the issues the people they help are currently facing.

Assisting them with issues ranging from substance abuse, to getting employed.

“We share our scars. We let them know we’ve been where you are. Let us help you," Navarro said.

They say their goal is to be available for anyone released, every step of the way.

“If you’re getting out of the jail, going through pre-trial services, we're here. Just knock on the door. If we can’t help you we’ll get you to someone who can," Morrison said.

In the near future staff at the transition center say they hope they can serve more than 100 people every single month.